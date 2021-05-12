Naatz pitches Blossoms to a win over Cardinals
The Blooming Prairie baseball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (1-9 overall) for the second straight night when it scored a 6-3 victory in Faribault Tuesday.
Jacob Naatz struck out six, while allowing just one earned run in seven innings for BP (4-6 overall).
BP pitching: Jacob Naatz (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 K
BP hitting: Joe Pirkl, 4-for-4, double, RBI; Christopher Naatz, 3-for-4 double, 2 RBIs; Alex Miller, 2-for-4, RBI
