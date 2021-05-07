MnDOT seeks input on how electric vehicles fit into Minnesotans’ transportation needs

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will hold six virtual public engagement sessions May 17-26 to learn how electric vehicles fit into the transportation needs of Minnesota communities.

Session participants will hear about MnDOT’s plans for electric vehicles and have an opportunity to share ideas about how more Minnesotans can benefit from the technology. All sessions will consider the risks, challenges and opportunities for EVs to create a more equitable transportation system in the region.

“The Minnesota Electric Vehicle Strategic Plan will help the state identify clear action steps to advance electric vehicles,” said Tim Sexton, MnDOT assistant commissioner and chief sustainability officer in a press release Wednesday. “As we move forward, it’s important for us to understand the needs of all Minnesotans, particularly underrepresented communities including low-income, Black, Indigenous and People of Color.”

The sessions, which will include an opportunity for question and answer, will be held on the following dates:

General Sessions: These sessions will review all strategies broadly.

• Tuesday, May 18, 5-6:30 p.m.

• Thursday, May 20, 6:30-8 p.m.

• Saturday, May 22, 9:30-11 a.m.

Topic-Specific Sessions: These sessions will dive deeper into specific categories as noted below. Attending a General Session is not required to attend a Topic-Specific Session.

Monday, May 17, 2-3:30 p.m. – EV delivery trucks, semis and buses

• Tuesday, May 25, 10-11:30 a.m. – EV charging

• Wednesday, May 26, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – EV passenger cars and trucks