May 12, 2021

  • 57°

Meadow Greens Ramsey League hosts ‘Perfect Golf’ Day

By Daily Herald

Published 4:39 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The Meadow Greens Ramsey League met on May 12.

The play of the day was Perfect Golf.

Winners on the Ramsey side were Lisa Place (0), Carmel Taylor (0), Barb Ruhter (1).

Winners on the Meadow side were Mary Jo Swoboda (0) and Joyce Anderson (2).

A Chip in was made by Judy McGuire on No. 6.

