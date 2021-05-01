MCHS – Austin Foundation donates two acres to Austin Port Authority

The Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin Foundation donated two acres of land within the Creekside Business Park to the Austin Port Authority. The Port Authority accepted the donation during its regular meeting on April 28.

Creekside Business Park is the location where a new facility for Nu-Tek Biosciences is to be built.

“We are excited about the growth the City of Austin is experiencing, including the construction of the Nu-Tek BioSciences manufacturing complex in the Creekside Business Park,” said Austin Port Authority President Jerry McCarthy. “With Mayo’s donation of the neighboring two-acre parcel, we can plan for future expansion by Nu-Tek or accommodate other businesses who choose to locate in Austin. We appreciate Mayo Clinic Health System’s contribution to the health and economic vitality of our city.”

“We are fortunate to have new companies building in Austin, and the Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin Foundation is pleased to be able to provide more land for future expansion in the business park,” said MCHS – Austin Foundation President Sally Baker. “Everyone benefits when the city, local employers and area residents work together to welcome new businesses and create job opportunities to help our city grow.”