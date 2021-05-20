Mary Ann Petersen, 90, of North Mankato, died on May 11th, 2021. Mary Ann was a long time resident of Austin, MN and of the Austin Art Group. Mary Ann was born in Moline, IL on March 14, 1931 to Thomas & Florence Colligan. She was married to Alton (Pete) Petersen, on November 12, 1949. Pete passed away in 2015. Mary Ann is survived by her 2 sons, Scott (Nancy Althoff) Petersen of North Mankato, MN, Tony (Peggy Bawek) Petersen of Kansas City, MO; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and her brother Daniel Colligan of Dubuque, IA, along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a private memorial service and internment at a later date in Kansas City, MO