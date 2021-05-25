Maple River shuts out Hayfield softball team
The Hayfield softball team was blanked by a score of 4-0 as it lost to Maple River (10-8 overall) in Hayfield Monday.
Caitlyn Hendrickson struck out seven for the Vikings (8-7 overall).
Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 5 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 K
Hayfield hitting: Hendrickson, 1-for-3; Kenna Selk, 1-for-3; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-3; Natalee Heydt, 1-for-3
You Might Like
Rockets knock Packer boys out of team tennis tournament
The Austin boys tennis team saw its team season come to an end when it lost to Rochester John Marshall... read more