Maple River blanks Awesome Blossoms
The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Maple River (8-7 overall) 2-0 in BP Monday.
Macy Lembke pitched two scoreless innings in relief for BP (6-8 overall).
BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 5 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 R, 4 K; Macy Lembke, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 1 K
BP hitting: Krohnberg, 1-for-3; Maren Forystek, 1-for-3; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3
