May 17, 2021

  • 68°

Maple River blanks Awesome Blossoms

By Daily Herald

Published 8:53 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Maple River (8-7 overall) 2-0 in BP Monday.

Macy Lembke pitched two scoreless innings in relief for BP (6-8 overall).

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 5 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 R, 4 K; Macy Lembke, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 1 K 

BP hitting: Krohnberg, 1-for-3; Maren Forystek, 1-for-3; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections