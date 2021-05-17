Lyle-Pacelli scores 34 runs in win over Wabasha-Kellogg

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team piled on 15 hits and it drew 25 walks as the Athletics beat Wabasha-Kellogg (6-7 overall) 34-5 in Marcusen Park Saturday.

Zach Bollingberg knocked in five runs for the Athletics (13-1 overall).

LP pitching: Cole Walter (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 7 K; Isaac Nelsen, 1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K

LP hitting: Walter, 2-for-3, 5 R, 4 BBs, 2 RBIs; Zach Bollingberg, 3-for-4, double, triple, 5 RBIs, 3 BBs; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-2, 3 R, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Mac Nelson, 1-for-1, 2 R, 3 RBIs, 3 BBs; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jayden Lewis, 0-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BBs; Dane Schara, 0-for-2, R, 2 RBIs, 3 BBs; Landon Meyer, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-1, R, 2 RBIs, BB; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-1, R, 2 RBIs, BB; Blake Klingfus, 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BBs; Sam Kling, 1-for-1, R, 2 RBIs, BB; Dylan Regenscheid, 1-for-1, 2 R, RBI