Letter to the Editor: Open letter to Rep. Jim Hagedorn

Dear Sir, you need to inform your constituents on what your vote will be in the upcoming caucus vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her position as minority whip. Your response to this vote will determine whether you support truth, the rule of law and our constitution, or you are fearful of a primary from your right. You owe us this transparency so that we may make an informed decision about your dedication to truth, the rule of law and the constitution or maintenance of your position as our representative.

The current Republican Caucus has made clear that even when one of the most conservative representatives dares to rebuke the former president’s lies about the election they should not be in leadership. This clearly says to us that this caucus prefers to have leaders that will not investigate the insurrection, continue to promote disinformation about the election and continue to sow doubt about the integrity of our election processes going forward. You know that the election was free from fraud and so do so many of your colleagues. Rarely is there such a cut and dry situation where a single vote can either send the Republican Party even further toward authoritarianism or reinforce and rebuild the legacy of Lincoln.

It is time to put your oath to the constitution into practice. Do what is right for our Republic and our democratic processes and vote for truth, rule of law and our constitution.

Erik Harris

Altura, MN