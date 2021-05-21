Kittelson’s RBI gives BP a walk-off win over Medford

The Blooming Prairie baseball team snapped a three-game losing skid in dramatic fashion as it beat Medford (9-7 overall) 5-4 in Blooming Prairie Thursday.

Drew Kittleson came up with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Awesome Blossoms (5-9 overall) the win.

“This is a good win for us and it gives the guys a little confidence against a team that has a good record,” BP head coach Matt Kittleson said.

BP pitching: Jacob Naatz (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 4 ER

BP hitting: Christopher Naatz, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Cole Christianson, 2-for-3, double; Charlie Heimerman, 2-for-4, RBI; Drew Kittelson, 1-for-4, RBI