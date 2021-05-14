Joseph C. Curran, 64

Joseph Coleman Curran age 64. of Austin, MN entered the Kingdom of Heaven into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on May 13, 2021.

Joseph was born on Dec. 16, 1956 in Austin to John and Florence Curran. Joe worked for Cedar Valley Services for 38 years.

Joe welcomed everyone he met with a handshake and a smile. He competed in Special Olympics and excelled at frisbee throw. Joe loved and enjoyed the time he spent with his housemates Angel and Pam. They loved watching the movie Grease together and eating pie.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents.

Joe is survived by his brothers and sisters, John (Jane) Curran of Breezy Point, MN, Paul (Ann) Curran of Lubbock, TX, Mary (Rodney) Koch of Albany, OR, Patricia Curran of Eagan, MN, Teresa (Tim) Donovan, Austin, MN, Ann (Bill) Lange of Owatonna, MN; many loving nieces and nephews.

Joe’s family wants to thank the Staff at Elmwood for their wonderful love and care of JoJo.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 pm on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 18,, 2021 at 11 am at Calvary Cemetery in Austin, MN with David Hoggard officiating.

