Johnson leads Rebel softball team to a home win
The Southland softball team topped Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger (8-4 overall) 7-2 in Rose Creek Tuesday.
Bailey Johnson allowed just two earned runs in the circle for the Rebels (4-3 overall) and she also knocked in two runs.
Southland pitching: Bailey Johnson (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 3 K
Southland hitting: Larissa Goslee 1-for-3 1 R; Kayla Nelsen 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 SB; Kelsey Mensink 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Hattie Wiste 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Bailey Johnson 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Kiyanna Meyer 1-for-3 1 RBI
