Hayfield scores two wins in Rushford

The Hayfield baseball team scored two wins in Rushford Saturday when it beat Spring Grove 12-5 and topped the Trojans 11-1.

Cael went four-for-seven with an RBI for the Vikings (11-0 overall).

Hayfield 12, Spring Grove 5

Hayfield pitching: Isaiah Tempel (W) 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 BB, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 K; Ethan Pack, 2/3 iP, 0 R, 2 K; Lucas Hansen (S) 3 IP, 0 R, 1 K 2 HBP

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 2-for-3, RBI, R, HBP; Erik Bungum, 0-for-3, RBI, BB, R; Karver Heydt, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Hansen, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Cael Backer, 1-for-3, R, BB; Ethan Pack, 2-for-4, RBI, R

Hayfield 11, RP 1

Hayfield pitching: Fritcher (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 8 K; Heydt, 1 iP, 0 R, 3 K

Hayfield hitting: Fritcher, 1-for-3, HR, BB, R, 3 RBIs; Bungum, 0-for-3, BB, R; Heydt, 2-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Hansen, 1-for-2, HBP, R; Isaiah Tempel, 0-for-2, RBI, R; Ethan Slaathaug, 2-for-2, BB, double, 3 R, RBI, SB; Becker, 3-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Pack, 0-for-2, HBP; Nolan Klocke, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs