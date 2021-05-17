Hayfield grad will play with USA D2 Volleyball Team in Brazil

Hayfield grad Maggie Streightiff will be playing with the USA D2 Volleyball Team in Brazil this week.

Streightiff is a junior at Upper Iowa University and she was third on the Peacocks with 260 kills in 2019.

Her team will meet in Orlando, Florida, and it will depart for Sao Paulo Brazil. The team will compete from May 20-25.

The team will experience educational, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits. While in Rio the team will be staying on the famous Copacabana Beach (location for the 2016 Rio Olympic Beach Volleyball Stadium) and touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain, two of the most recognizable landmarks in the world. The team will visit the popular international market in Ipanema and Ipanema Beach.

During the teams’ time in Rio, players will be conducting a youth clinic at the Marina Barra Clube / Ripper Volley as part of their “social project”.

The USA D2 Volleyball Teams are made up of women’s players from NCAA Division II student-athletes from across the country. The team is made up of 10 players from seven different universities.