Funeral notice: Sally Wilson, 90

April 20, 1930-Jan. 22, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sally Wilson, 90, Austin, Minn., died Friday, Jan. 22, in Good Samaritan Comforcare Center.

A graveside service will be noon Saturday, July 17, at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to The Hormel Institute or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin.

