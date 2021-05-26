Funeral notice: Sally Wilson, 90
April 20, 1930-Jan. 22, 2021
AUSTIN, Minn. – Sally Wilson, 90, Austin, Minn., died Friday, Jan. 22, in Good Samaritan Comforcare Center.
A graveside service will be noon Saturday, July 17, at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to The Hormel Institute or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin.
clasenjordan.com
