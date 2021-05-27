May 28, 2021

Funeral notice: John Young, 67

By Daily Herald

Published 4:46 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

Dec. 3, 1953-Dec. 4, 2020

PITTSBORO, N.C. – John Young, 67, Hillsboro, N.C., died Friday, Dec. 4, in UNC Hospice.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, Minn. Military honors will be provided by Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post #330.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.

