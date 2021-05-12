Fritcher knocks in eight runs as Vikings beat USC

Hayfield junior Easton Fritcher had a huge day at the plate as the Vikings rallied to beat United South Central (6-5 overall) 15-2 on the road Tuesday.

Fritcher launched a sixth inning grand slam to put Hayfield (12-0 overall) up 9-2 and he finished with two homers, a double and eight RBIs in the win.

Nolan Klocke struck out eight in relief for Hayfield.

Hayfield pitching: Ethan Pack (W) 2 ⅓ IP, 1 H, 5 BB, 1 ER, 1 K; Nolan Klocke, 3 ⅔ IP, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 ER, 8 K; Cael Becker, 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 3-for-5, 2 HRs, double, 3 R, 8 RBIs; Erik Bungum, 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 SB; Karver Heydt, 1-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Lucas Hansen, 0-for-4, RBI; Isaiah Tempel, 1-for-4, R; Ethan Slaathaug, 1-for-3, BB, 2 R; Becker, 1-for-3, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB; Ethan Pack, 1-for-2, 2 BBs, 3 R, RBI, SB; Nolan Klocke, 0-for-2, 2 BBs, 2 R