Four Packers put up career best scores as Austin girls take second

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls golf team had its best outing of the season as it took second place in a home meet in Austin Country Club Monday.

Mallory Brown shot a career best score of 100 to lead the Packers, and Anita Rao, Izzy Sellers and Allie Alm all had career best finishes as well.

Austin finished with a team score of 478, Northfield took first with a 366 and Mankato East was third with an incomplete score.

Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 100; Anita Rao, 113; Izzy Sellers, 120; Allie Alm, 135; Anna Kossman, 140

