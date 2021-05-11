FFA Spotlight: Lance Srp FFA Alumni

Name: Lance Srp

Hometown: Oakland, Minnesota

High School Graduation Year: 1991

What were some activities that you were involved with during your FFA career?

FFA gave me the opportunity to participate in many activities. I showed sheep at the county and state levels, participated on Livestock Judging teams, went to State and National Conventions, and attended the Washington Leadership Conference. The summer prior to my senior year, I even traveled to Japan to live with a Future Farmers of Japan family to learn about the Japanese culture and the way they farmed.

How has FFA helped shape your professional career?

Through the activities I was involved in I learned how to work as part of a team, not just with members and advisors, but also with business and community leaders. It has helped me develop an appreciation for diversity among people and cultures across our country and the world.

What was your favorite memory you had during your FFA career?

My favorite memory was attending the Washington Leadership Conference. In addition to attending the leadership seminars, I was able to meet with our congressional representatives and visit memorials and monuments. This trip gave me a greater appreciation for our country and a better understanding of how our government works.

What does it mean for you to have been involved with FFA?

While in High School the FFA allowed for camaraderie with a group of great people with similar passions. Even though I did not go directly into a career in agriculture, the leadership opportunities afforded by the FFA have benefited my military and airline carrier.

What advice would you have for younger FFA members?

Be as involved as you can. The more you put into FFA the more you will get out of it and the more memories you will make. Your experiences in FFA will help you set your course for life after high school.

Additionally, as a member you are an ambassador for the organization. When you are at a competition, convention, or just wearing the blue corduroy jacket you represent your chapter, state, and and the FFA organization as a whole. Take pride in it.

