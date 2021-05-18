FBA blanks Hayfield softball team

The Hayfield softball team lost to Faribault Bethlehem Academy (7-7 overall) 3-0 in Faribault Monday.

Caitlyn Hendrickson had two hits and she struck out eight for the Vikings (9-5 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (L) 6 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 8 K

Hayfield hitting: Caitlyn Hendrickson, 2-for-4; Kenna Selk, 1-for-4; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-2