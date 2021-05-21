Farmers Market Place starting season Monday
The Farmers Market Place in Austin will be starting its 2021 season this Monday on the south side of the Spam Museum (Third Ave. and Main Street NE).
The Farmers Market Place is 4-6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from this Monday through oct. 28.
The Farmers Market Place accepts EBT/Credit/Debit and also FMNP.
