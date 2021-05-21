May 21, 2021

Farmers Market Place starting season Monday

By Daily Herald

Published 6:12 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

The Farmers Market Place in Austin will be starting its 2021 season this Monday on the south side of the Spam Museum (Third Ave. and Main Street NE).

The Farmers Market Place is 4-6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from this Monday through oct. 28.

The Farmers Market Place accepts EBT/Credit/Debit and also FMNP.

