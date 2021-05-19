Evie Mohrfeld: We’re happy to be able to travel again

It’s exciting news that we will be able to return to some normality soon. We are anxious to resume some of the plans that we had in place this past year.

The 10-day Jewels of the Rhine River river boat cruise to the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland will have us departing from Austin on Aug. 27 and return on Sept. 5.

This new ship has a 165 passenger limit and will sail on one of Europe’s best known rivers. There are still a few cabins available if you are interested. You may use the travel phone number of 507-438-3946 or e-mail me at eviestravel@charter.net.

Details of this year’s Travel Show will be coming soon. We are halfway into 2021 and we know our travel plans have been shortened, but several trips are already booked and we will try to book as many trips as we can.

Three trips have been confirmed for 2021. If you are interested in these trips, let me know. If you signed up previously, I’ll be contacting you to confirm your interest in continuing on that trip.

Two dates have been booked for “The Music Man,” a Meredith Wilson production. This musical is a classic and a great family show at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

Also planned is a fall riverboat cruise on the Mississippi River.

Branson, Missouri, will feature four days of entertainment.

You will see a difference in group travel this year and we will take every precaution to make for a safe and fun trip. Vaccinations will be required in these group trips.