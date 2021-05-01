County sees slight increase in active COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,572 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 124 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Mower Health and Human Services Director Crystal Peterson, 53 cases are active in Mower County, an increase of about 13 cases since earlier this week.

As of Wednesday, April 28, 17,488 Mower County residents ages 16 and older, or about 57%, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 14,509 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary.

Statewide, the MDH reported 575,812 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 22,782 are still active.

As of Friday, 30,242 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 6,152 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 7,144 on Friday. Of those, 4,367 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.