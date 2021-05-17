Chatfield tops Blooming Prairie softball team
The Blooming Prairie softball team lost its fourth straight game when it fell to Chatfield (10-3 overall) by a score of 6-2 in BP Saturday.
Bobbie Burns homered in the loss for BP (6-7 overall)
BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 7 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 K
BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-4; Bobbie Bruns, 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Krohnberg, 1-for-4, Alivia Schneider, 0-for-1, R, 2 BBs; Melanie Winzenburg, 0-for-1, 2 BBs; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3
