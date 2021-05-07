Bucs blank Blooming Prairie softball team
The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (6-3 overall) 7-0 on the road Thursday.
The Awesome Blossoms (6-4 overall) had three hits as a team.
BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 6 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 K
BP hitting: Maren Forystek, 1-for-3; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-2; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3
