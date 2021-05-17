Bruins win fourth straight, but miss out on playoffs

Despite winning their last four games against the St. Cloud Norsemen, the Austin Bruins missed out on the postseason by two points.

The Bruins closed out their season with an 8-7 win over the Norsemen (22-33-0-1 overall) in Riverside Arena Saturday.

The Bruins finished with 54 points, which put them in fifth place and one spot out of the NAHL Central Divsion playoffs behind the fourth place Minnesota Wilderness, who finished wt 56 points.

Tyler Shea had 27 saves for Austin (22-26-5-3 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

St. Cloud 2 3 2 – 7

Austin 3 2 3 – 8

First period

(A) Walter Zacher 5:47

(A) Peter Jacobs (Reginald Millette) 11:19

(SC) Charlie Skinner (Blake Perbix, Logan Kittelson) 13:55

(A) Zacher 16:25

(SC) Brett Chorske (Ryan O’Neill, Max Johnson) 19:21

Second period

(SC) Cooper Gay (Nick Young 4:19

(A) Grayson Valente (Alex Trombley, Connor Mylymok) 8:36

(SC) Blake Mesenburg (Hunter Hanson) 10:21

(A) Barrett Brooks 12:17

(SC) Nick Young (Brett Chorske) 19:21

Third period

(A) Garrett Dahm (Connor Mylymok) 0:17

(A) Travis Shoudy (Sutter Muzzatti, Therien Thiesing) 6:04

(SC) Hunter Hanson (Young) 17:13

(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Carson Riddle) 18:54

(SC) Max Strand (Mesenburg, Blake Perbix) 19:02

Shots: Austin – 25; St. Cloud – 34

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-1; St. Cloud – 0-for-3