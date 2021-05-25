Brownsdale man injured in Friday accident

A Brownsdale man was taken to the hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries from a Friday morning accident in Olmsted County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2016 Freightliner 114SD straight truck was southbound on Highway 30 in High Forest Township, Olmsted County at about 11:28 a.m. on Friday when it collided with a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 near County Road 8.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Stewartville and Rochester Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The Dodge Ram’s driver, Anthony Joshua Eddington, 30, of Brownsdale, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus-Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck’s driver, Troy Edwin Patrick Kennedy, 62, of Pine Island, was uninjured.

The report indicates the road was wet at the time of the accident. Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.