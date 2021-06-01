Boe powers Rebels past Lions in playoff opener

The No. 3 seeded Southland baseball team beat Schaeffer Academy (2-18 overall) 21-0 in five innings in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Adams Monday.

Nick Boe had a homer and a double for Southland (13-5 overall), which will take on No. 6 seeded Spring Grove at Riverland at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Southland pitching: Alec Bissen (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 11 K; Travis Kirtz, 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Southland hitting: Bissen, 3-for-5, 2 doubles; James Mullenbach, 4-for-4, double; Nick Boe, 3-for-4, HR, double; Dan Boe, 2-for-4; Riley Jax, 1-for-1; Tyson Stevens, 1-for-1; Maverick Hanna, 1-for-1; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-2, double; Kirtz, 1-for-1, double