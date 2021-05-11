Blooming Prairie boys golfers take second in USC

The Blooming Prairie boys golf team took second place at a five-team meet in United South Central Monday.

Keegan Bronson of Hayfield tied for first with USC’s Kadyn Neubauer with a 37 and BP’s Colin Jordison took third with a 40.

Team standings: 1. USC 172; 2. Blooming Prairie 174; 3. Faribault Bethlehem Academy 175; 4. Maple River 186; 5. New Richland-HEG 202

BP scoring: Colin Jordison, 40; Kaiden Alwes, 44; David Kartes, 45; Garret Farr, 45; Kollyn Alwes, 48; Colby Johnson, 50