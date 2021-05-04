Blooming Prairie baseball team falls to USC
The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to United South Central 11-1 on the road Tuesday.
Alex Miller took the loss for BP.
BP pitching: Alex Miller (L) 3 IP, 11 H, 4 BB, 10 ER, 4 K; J. Naatz, 1 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 2 K
BP hitting: Alex Miller, 2-for-2, BB; Jake Pirkl, 1-for-3, RBI; C. Heimerman, 2-for-3, R
You Might Like
Selk hits big as Vikings beat Medford
The Hayfield softball team beat Medford (2-6 overall) 13-10 in Hayfield Monday. Kenna Selk had three doubles and two RBIs... read more