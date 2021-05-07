May 7, 2021

Awesome Blossoms girls golf team takes first in Blue Earth

By Daily Herald

Published 3:10 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

The Blooming Prairie girls golf team took first place at the Blue Earth Triangular Thursday.

BP’s Halle Strunk and Jessica Ressler tied for meet medalist with a 48 each.

Team standings: 1. Blooming Prairie 215; 2. United South Central 238; 3. New Richland-HEG, 264
BP scoring: Jessica Ressler, 48; Halle Strunk, 48; Maggie Bruns, 57; Caiitlyn Stangl, 68; Aubry Alwes, 68; Ella Farr, 70

