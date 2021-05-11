Austin girls golfers take fourth in Faribault
The Austin girls golf team took fourth place in Faribault Tuesday night.
The Packers were led by Mallory Brown, who shot a 112.
Team standings: 1. Rochester John Marshall, 388; 2. Rochester Century, 419; 3. Faribault, 467; 4. Austin 495
Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 112; Anita Rao, 116; Izzy Sellers, 125; Allie Alm, 142
