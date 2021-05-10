Austin Bruins finish weekend sweep of Norsemen

The Austin Bruins took one step closer towards earning a playoff berth when they beat the St. Cloud Norsemen (22-31-0-1 overall) 6-2 in St. Cloud Sunday.

The win ties the Bruins (20-26-5-3 overall) with the Minnesota Wilderness for the final spot in the NAHL Central Division playoffs. Each team has 48 points while the Bruins have two games remaining and the Wilderness have three games left on the schedule.

Hudson Hodges had 35 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 2 1 3 – 6

SC 1 1 0 – 2

First period

(A) Barrett Brooks (Sutter Muzzatti, Ben Dexheimer) 14:00

(SC) Nick Young (Cooper Gay, Max Strand) 16:24

(A) John Lundy (Reggie Millette, Dexheimer) 19:53

Second period

(SC) Jack Reimann (Blake Mesenburg, Broten Sabo) 3:20

(A) Brooks (Muzzatti, Carson Riddle) 17:26

Third period

(A) Travis Shoudy (Braidan Simmons-Fischer, Garrett Dahm) 2:39

(A) Garett Dahm (Alex Trombley, Max Ruoho) 7:02

(A) Grayson Valente (Simmons-Fischer, Carson Riddle) 14:46

Shots: Austin – 27; St. Cloud – 37

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2; St. Cloud – 0-for-3