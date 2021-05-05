May 4, 2021

Austin boys golfers take third in Mankato East

By Daily Herald

Published 8:49 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Austin boys golf team took third place in the Mankato East Triangular Tuesday.

Cale Tupy and Eli Krueger each shot a 98 for the Packers.

Team standings: 1. Northfield 320; 2. Mankato East 357; 3. Austin 409

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 98; Eli Krueger, 98; Max Bissen, 106; Dane Mitchell, 107; Joe Garry, 109; Joe Ewing, 113

