Austin boys golfers take third in Mankato East
The Austin boys golf team took third place in the Mankato East Triangular Tuesday.
Cale Tupy and Eli Krueger each shot a 98 for the Packers.
Team standings: 1. Northfield 320; 2. Mankato East 357; 3. Austin 409
Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 98; Eli Krueger, 98; Max Bissen, 106; Dane Mitchell, 107; Joe Garry, 109; Joe Ewing, 113
