28th St. NE bridge replacement begins May 10

Detours begin May 12

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin the process of replacing the 28th Street Northeast bridge over Interstate 90 starting on May 10.

The bridge will be closed starting May 12 as crews prepare for its demolition. The bridge will be removed beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14, and will be completed by 6 a.m. on Monday, May 17. During that time, Interstate 90 traffic will be routed up and down the highway ramps. Traffic will resume on Interstate 90 once the removal is complete.

Detours will be as follows:

• Eastbound Interstate 90 traffic that wants to reach locations on the north side of the 28th Street Northeast bridge will continue past Exit 181 for three miles to Exit 183. Motorists will turn north (left) at the off-ramp on Highway 56, turning west (left) on 220th Street to travel west to reach 28th Street Northeast on the north side of the bridge.

• Westbound I-90 traffic that wants to reach locations on the side of 28th Street Northeast or Mower County Road 58 will use Exit 183, turn south (left) on Highway 56 and then west (right) on 215th Street.

• Southbound traffic on 28th Street Northeast that wants to cross the bridge or enter eastbound Interstate 90 will detour by entering westbound Interstate 90 and using Exit 180B, crossing Interstate 90, entering eastbound Interstate 90 or exiting at Exit 181 to then travel south on 28th Street Northeast.

• Northbound traffic on 28th Street Northeast that wants to cross the bridge or travel westbound on Interstate 90 will travel east (right) on 215th Street to Highway 56, turn north (left) to reach Interstate 90. Motorists will enter westbound Interstate 90 and continue or use Exit 181 to reach northside destinations or continue on 28th Street Northeast.

Residents or businesses adjacent to the work zone may contact Mike Myers with Kraemer North American, the contractor, to discuss specific questions or concerns about access to their properties. Myers can be reached at 612-290-9830.