Winhawks trounce Packer baseball team 15-1

The Austin baseball team lost to Winona by a score of 15-1 in five innings in Seltz Field Saturday.

Teyghan Hovland had a hit and a walk for the Packers (1-1 overall, 1-1 Big Nine).

Winona 15, Austin 1

Austin pitching: Jordan Ransom (L) 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 5 BB, 4 R, 3 ER; Bryce Garroway, 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 7 ER; Lathan Wilson, 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Brady Kominek, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 R, 2 K

Austin hitting: Teyghan Hovland, 1-for-1, BB; Blake Smith, 1-for-1; Jordan Ransom, 1-for-2, R; Cal Fox, 1-for-1, BB; Logan Murphy, 1-for-2