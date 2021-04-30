Winhawks score eight in the sixth to beat Austin

The Austin baseball team lost to Winona (5-4 overall) 9-4 on the road Thursday.

The Winhawks scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

Logan Murphy, Bryce Fisher and Bray Klapperick all had hits during a three-run second inning for Austin (2-7 overall).

Austin pitching: Nic Robertson, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 1 ER, 5 K; Ian Bundy (L) 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 K; Lathan Wilson, 1/3 IP, 1 BB, 0 R

Austin hitting: Bray Klapperick, 3-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Teyghan Hovland, 2-for-4; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-3, BB; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-4; Robertson, 0-for-4, RBI; Jared Lillemon, 1-for-4; Logan Murphy, 1-for-3, R, BB; Blake Smith, 1-for-1, R, BB; Bryce Fisher, 2-for-3, RBI, R