April 30, 2021

Winhawks score eight in the sixth to beat Austin

By Daily Herald

Published 10:37 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

The Austin baseball team lost to Winona (5-4 overall) 9-4 on the road Thursday.

The Winhawks scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

Logan Murphy, Bryce Fisher and Bray Klapperick all had hits during a three-run second inning for Austin (2-7 overall).

Austin pitching: Nic Robertson, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 1 ER, 5 K; Ian Bundy (L) 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 K; Lathan Wilson, 1/3 IP, 1 BB, 0 R

Austin hitting: Bray Klapperick, 3-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Teyghan Hovland, 2-for-4; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-3, BB; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-4; Robertson, 0-for-4, RBI; Jared Lillemon, 1-for-4; Logan Murphy, 1-for-3, R, BB; Blake Smith, 1-for-1, R, BB; Bryce Fisher, 2-for-3, RBI, R

