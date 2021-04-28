Tigers hold off Packers in weather shortened softball game

The Austin softball team lost to Albert Lea (3-4 overall) 15-10 in a game that was called in the sixth inning due to rain.

Alia Retterath knocked in two runs for the Packers (0-9 overall).

Austin pitching: Ava Denzer, 6 IP, 12 H, 2 BBs, 15 R, 3 K

Austin hitting: Alia Retterath, 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Ava Denzer, 2-for-3; Avery Wempner, 2-for-3