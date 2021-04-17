Southland baseball team slips past GMLOK

The Southland baseball team edged out GMLOK 5-3 in Kingsland Friday.

Harrison Hanna struck out 13 to score the win for the Rebels (3-0 overall) and Eli Wolff went three-for-four with an RBI.

Harrison really hit his spots and constantly worked ahead of the hitters,” Southland head coach Scott Koenigs said. “Eli continues to hit well, which is amazing, considering he hasn’t played baseball since he was in seventh grade. He’s just a really good athlete.”

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna (W) 6 ⅔ IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 R, 13 K; Alex Bissen (S) ⅓ IP, 0 R

Southland hitting: Alec Bissen, 2-for-4, R, RBI, SB; James Mullenbach, 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB; Nick Boe, 1-for-4, R; Eli Wolff, 3-for-4, RBI, SB; Travis Kirtz, 1-for-4, R; Hanna, 0-for-2, BB; Isaac Felten, 0-for-2, BB; Gavin Nelson, 1-for-3, R, SB