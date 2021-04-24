April 24, 2021

Rebel softball team falls to Mabel-Canton

By Deb Nicklay

Published 10:57 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

The Southland softball team lost to Mabel-Canton (3-2 overall) in Mabel Friday.

Kiyanna Meyer had one RBI for the Rebels (3-2 overall).

Southland hitting: Larissa Goslee, 2-for-3; Kayla Nelsen, 1-for-3; Hattie Wiste 1-for-2, 1 double; Olivia Matheis, 1-for-2; Meyer 1 for 2, RBI; Katie Thome 1-for-2

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (L) 4 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 15 runs, 6 ER, 2 K

