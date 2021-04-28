Packers sweep singles matches to beat Tigers

The Austin boys tennis team scored a 4-3 win over Albert Lea in AL Tuesday.

The Packers (2-5 overall) swept all four singles matches as Max Larson moved from No. 4 to No. 3 and Tomm Garry moved from doubles to No. 4 singles.

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Shine Thu (AL) 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Caleb Hanson (AL) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 Max Larson (A) def. Adam Semple (AL) 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 Thomas Garry (A) def. Will Doppelhammer (AL) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Jack Doppelhammer/Dylan Carlson (AL) def. Eric Stencel/Owen Carroll (A) 4-6 , 6-3 , 6-3

No. 2 Alex Olson/William Isaacson (AL) def. Michael Garry/Marcos Castro(A) 6-7 , 6-1 , 6-3 ;

No. 3 Cannon Kermes/Gurang Dual (AL) def. Quinton Grimley/Timothy Perez (A) 6-2 , 6-4