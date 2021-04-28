Packer girls take third in rainy meet in Rochester JM

The Austin girls track and field team ran through cold and rainy conditions as it third place in the Rochester John Marshall quadrangular Wednesday.

Olivia Walsh took first in triple jump and high jump for the Packers.

“Despite cool and wet conditions quite a few athletes had season bests so great to see the continued improvement in their performances,” Austin head coach Nancy Jones said.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato West 89; 2. Red Wing 75; 3. Austin 67; 4. Rochester John Marshall 35

100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (second, 13.86)

200-meter dash: Rachel Engelstad (fifth, 30.97)

400-meter dash:Agony Kwot (second, 1:09.15)

800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (second, 2:42.89); Lauren Schmitt (third, 2:48.81)

1600-meter run: Nadia Vaughn (second, 6:12.44); Grace Vortherms (fifth, 6:38.78)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (second, 12:12.63)

110-meter hurdles: Molly Berglund (second, 19.49); Briella Wempner (fourth, 20.57)

300-meter hurdles: Madeluynn Murley (fifth, 1:03.79)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 4-10); Toria Strampe (fourth, 4-6)

Long jump: Sarah Wangen (third, 14-7.25)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 33-1); Toria Strampe (fourth, 30-3)

Shot put: Ali Portz (fourth, 28-7.50)

Discus: Mya Walters (third, 89)