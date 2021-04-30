April 30, 2021

Packer girls golfers take 11th in Big Nine meet

By Daily Herald

Published 9:44 am Friday, April 30, 2021

The Austin girls golf team took 11th place at the first of two Big Nine Meets in Winona Tuesday.

The Packers finished with a team score of 531 and Northfield won the meet with a 385.

Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 122; Anita Rao, 129; Allie All, 139; Izzy Sellers, 141; Anna Kossman, 146

