Packer girls golfers take 11th in Big Nine meet
The Austin girls golf team took 11th place at the first of two Big Nine Meets in Winona Tuesday.
The Packers finished with a team score of 531 and Northfield won the meet with a 385.
Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 122; Anita Rao, 129; Allie All, 139; Izzy Sellers, 141; Anna Kossman, 146
