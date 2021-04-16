April 16, 2021

  • 55°

Packer baseball team edged by Falcons in eight innings

By Daily Herald

Published 10:01 am Friday, April 16, 2021

The Austin baseball team lost at Faribault (1-1 overall, 1-1 Big Nine) by a score of 3-2 after the Packers committed a balk that allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday.

Austin (1-2 overall, 1-2 Big Nine) had runners on second and third in the top of the seventh, but it couldn’t plate a run

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections