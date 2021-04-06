Pacelli to celebrate annual Benefit Auction

By Irene Nelson

Pacelli Events Coordinator and Advancement Assistant

We invite you to be a part of Pacelli Catholic School’s 29th Virtual Annual Benefit Auction!

This year’s “Adventure Awaits” travel theme speaks to our longing to get beyond the constraints of COVID-19. Whether we are enthusiastic about a trip or a trip to a restaurant, we are longing for adventure beyond our homes.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and risks it continues to present, the normally in-person event will again be held as a virtual, online fundraiser. Like last year, Pacelli’s Auction will have a mobile bidding aspect and will be able to reach Pacelli alumni and friends across the country once again. Through the generosity of our donors, we were able to pivot to a virtual event last year with much success! We are counting on support from the entire community to help us reach our $325,000 goal this year.

Please log on to Pacelli’s Auction website at: https://one.bidpal.net/pacellibenefitauction2021 for information regarding how to register, the Auction timeline, and to view some amazing trips and experiences that will be up for bidding!

Registration for Pacelli’s Auction opens on Wednesday, April 7, and Silent Auction items will be available for viewing on Friday, April 9. Be sure to mark your calendars for Wednesday, April 14, when the Silent Auction begin, and the Featured Items will be available for viewing! The beloved Dessert Dash is back; however, it has a “sweet” twist, so you will need to be swift! Check out the Auction website for more information. The excitement continues to build on Friday, April 16, when the “Featured Items” Auction begins! We highly recommend not waiting until Saturday to start bidding on these amazing trips, experiences and items! Then, the evening we have all been waiting for, April 17, 2021, starting at 7 p.m., be sure to join us for the live, virtual portion of the Auction. Auctioneer Dave Thompson, along with Mayor and Pacelli parent Steve King, will be providing the evening’s entertainment and highlighting the Featured Items, the BIG GIVE and drawing for this year’s “Cruisin’ for Cash” Raffle winners! There is still time to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the $1,000 Great Journeys Jackpot! Please visit www.pacellischools.org to fill out a convenient Raffle Ticket Form.

Through generous donations, community support, and dedicated volunteers, Pacelli’s Annual Benefit Auction has been instrumental in providing for the needs of all our students and helping to support a quality educational alternative for preschool through 12th grade. On behalf of the administration, board, staff, parents and students of Pacelli Catholic Schools, thank you for your support and generosity. We hope you will be a part of our auction success!