No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into bank

No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into the Wells Fargo bank in Austin Thursday afternoon.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, the Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department responded to Wells Fargo at about 12:54 p.m. on Thursday after a 2020 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck crashed into the building. Both the vehicle and a section of the building sustained significant damage.

McKichan did not indicate what caused the accident, but said that no charges will be filed.