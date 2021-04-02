Mower under red flag fire risk warning until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service has placed Mower County under a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Friday.

A red flag warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity.

Do not burn while the red flag warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions.

Other counties under a red flag warning include Anoka, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine.