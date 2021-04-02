Minnesota Autism Center to give presentation

Autism Friendly Austin (AFA) is offering a community-wide informational presentation on the Minnesota Autism Center (MAC), a potential new autism service provider coming to Austin and surrounding areas.

Autism Friendly Austin, a community initiative led by the Hormel Historic Home, has over the last 10 years developed a wide range of educational, support, and social opportunities for area families affected by autism. MAC has expressed interest in expanding with a center in the community. This addition would complement and strengthen AFA’s efforts and those of others, allowing more families’ needs to be met.

MAC provides therapeutic services for individuals ages 18 months to 21 years who have ASD. Just as importantly, they serve the families and guardians of those with ASD.

The services are both center-based and in-home, utilizing several therapeutic modalities all based on the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy. These services are intended to help develop individualized treatment plans and group learning experiences delivered in a 1:1 ratio or group learning setting with a team of mental health professionals.

As a comprehensive provider, MAC’s programs focus on early intervention, school readiness, and life skill development and include speech and occupational therapy, assessment and diagnostic services, and individual and family therapy. They serve approximately 400 clients at their 10 centers in Eagan, Eden Prairie, Fridley, Minnetonka, Woodbury, Duluth, Mankato and Rochester.

Autism Friendly Austin and MAC are hoping to hear from you about how MAC’s services can further reach and support our Autism community.

The presentation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Hormel Historic Home. Masks are required. Space is limited. To register, email autism@hormelhistorichome.org or call 507-433-4243.