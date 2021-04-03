Mill Pond Apartments proposal on council agenda

Austin Housing and Redevelopment Authority Director Taggert Medgaarden will discuss a newly proposed apartment complex with the Austin City Council during the council’s next work session.

The complex, Mill Pond Apartments, comes from a proposal by Three Rivers Community Action, Inc., the same developer responsible for Fox Pointe Townhomes. Three Rivers has proposed developing the former YMCA property at 704 First Dr. NW.

The plans for the project include the following:

• 48 units consisting of one, two, three and four bedroom apartments;

• Three stories and an underground parking garage and elevator;

• Seven units for households that have experienced homlessness and six units for individuals with disabilities;

• A property management officer and management services by Lloyd Management;

• A community room; and

• Green space.

Monthly rents are anticipated to range from $678 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,080 for four-bedroom units. Approximately half of the units will have rents affordable to households with incomes at or below 50 percent of the area median income.

Three Rivers is asking the City, HRA and the Hormel Foundation to contribute Tax Increment Financing and other financial resources to the redevelopment of the former YMCA property.

The council will recognize the Austin Packer Dance Team during its next regular meeting. The APDT placed second in the Class AA Minnesota State Dance Meet on March 13, the best showing in school history.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5, in the City Council Chambers located in the basement of Austin City Hall. The work session will take place in the Council Chambers immediately following the meeting.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance. Any citizen wishing to monitor the work session from a remote location should also contact Kasel to make arrangements.

For a complete agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/city-council.