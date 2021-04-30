Maple River clips Hayfield softball team

The Hayfield softball team lost to Maple River (3-3 overall) 3-2 on the road Thursday.

Caitlyn Hendrickson struck out 10 and allowed zero earned runs for the Vikings (4-2 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson, 6 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 3 R, 0 ER, 10 K

Hayfield hitting: Hendrickson, 1-for-4; Anna Bamlet, 0-for-1, R, 3 BBs; Natlee Heydt, 1-for-3; Maleah Olson, 1-for-2, R, BB; Kenna Selk, 1-for-3, double, RBI